1,947 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 403.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

DraftKings stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

