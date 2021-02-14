1ST Source Bank Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average of $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

