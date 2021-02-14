1ST Source Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,400,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,251,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

