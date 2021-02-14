1ST Source Bank Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 2,873,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

