1ST Source Bank Sells 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $113.25. 1,123,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,754. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

