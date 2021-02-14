1ST Source Bank Sells 4,002 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.47. 1,163,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,525. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.