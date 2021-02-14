$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.36. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,152. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $190.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

