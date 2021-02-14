215,484 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 80.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $67.97 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

