$28.51 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $28.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

SAMG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

