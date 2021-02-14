2,895 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

