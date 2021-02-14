$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

