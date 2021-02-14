300,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. RMG Acquisition Corp. II comprises 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGBU opened at $12.22 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. II

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

