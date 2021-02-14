$32.33 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $32.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,001. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

