$358.82 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report $358.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $366.40 million. Acushnet posted sales of $368.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

