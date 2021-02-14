384,409 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,000. Unilever makes up 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.05 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

