3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of 3M worth $418,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

