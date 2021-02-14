40,296 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100,933 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

