47,000 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. Cigna comprises 6.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

