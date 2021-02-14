4,825 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

