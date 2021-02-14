5,646 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

SSTK stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

