600 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

