$62.67 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $62.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the highest is $65.50 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $225.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.83 million, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. 160,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

