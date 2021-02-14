$659.90 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $659.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $94.10 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

