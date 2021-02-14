70,803 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

