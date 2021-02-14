$74.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post $74.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the lowest is $73.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $294.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $296.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $351.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

TRHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 227,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,878. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,118 shares of company stock worth $5,488,417. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 104,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

