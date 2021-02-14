$781.98 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $781.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.40 million to $813.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $769.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. 1,223,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

