$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $330.22 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 304,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,997 shares of company stock worth $11,890,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

