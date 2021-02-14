90,621 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

