AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,014,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.16 on Friday. AB International Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

