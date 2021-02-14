AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

