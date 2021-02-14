Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 109,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,465. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

