Abhay Parasnis Sells 4,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.