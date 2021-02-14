Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Trading 1,000% Higher

Shares of Able Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLE) shot up 1,000% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 1,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Able Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Able Energy, Inc engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

