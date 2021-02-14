Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGRPY stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

