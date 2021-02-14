Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABST. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

ABST stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $769.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

