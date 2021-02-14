Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

TSE:ADN opened at C$17.49 on Friday. Acadian Timber Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.09.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

