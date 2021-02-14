ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) versus HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head to Head Review

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96% HBT Financial 24.93% 12.63% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $87.73 million 2.63 $23.72 million N/A N/A HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.45 $66.86 million $3.43 4.59

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACNB and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given HBT Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

HBT Financial beats ACNB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 21 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; five community banking offices located in Frederick County and seven community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including non-owner occupied CRE, construction and land development, and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial and owner-occupied CRE loans; agricultural and farmland loans; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online banking, mobile banking, and digital payments services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 61 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

