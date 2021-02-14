Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.18 or 0.03711060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.24 or 0.00441853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $694.60 or 0.01419292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00520259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00476763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00330590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

