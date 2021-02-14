Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.