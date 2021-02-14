AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $23.36 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

