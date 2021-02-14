AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

