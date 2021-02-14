AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $515,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average is $478.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

