AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $722,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $576.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

