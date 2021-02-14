AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 87.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $203,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

