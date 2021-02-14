AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the January 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 25,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

