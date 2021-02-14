Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 240,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Adyen has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

