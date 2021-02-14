Adyen’s (ADYEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Adyen has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

