AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,174,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,808,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $333.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.68 and a 200-day moving average of $255.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

