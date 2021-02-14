AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $175.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

