AE Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

